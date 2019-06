High school athletics: Three parish players named to LSWA Class 5A baseball and softball first teams

Three Bossier Parish players have been named first team on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State baseball and softball teams.

Airline senior catcher Hayden Travinski and Parkway third baseman Eric Brown Jr. were named first-team baseball. Airline sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin was named first-team softball.

Travinski, an LSU signee, had 10 home runs, eight doubles and 35 RBI along with a .434 batting average.

Brown, a Coastal Carolina signee and the District 1-5A MVP, batted .523 in the regular season with seven doubles, six triples, six home runs and 36 RBI.

Chaffin, an LSU commit, went 18-2. During the regular season, she had an ERA of 0.614 with 228 strikeouts in 114 innings.

Chaffin, the District 1-5A MVP, helped the Lady Vikings go 28-4 and reach the semifinals.

Parkway junior pitcher Hayden Knotts, senior pitcher Christion Rayner, senior catcher Caleb Reese and senior shortstop were named honorable mention on the baseball team. Airline junior pitcher Will Tynes and Haughton second baseman Peyton Stovall were also named honorable mention.

LSWA CLASS 5A CHARTS

BASEBALL

Pos. player school class stats

P Jack Walker Barbe So. 9-1

P Cameron Meeks Sam Houston Sr. 10-0

P Landon Foster Ruston Sr. 11-0

P Dax Ford John Curtis Sr. 1.75

C Hayden Travinski Airline Sr. .434

IF Carson Jones West Monroe Sr. .326

IF Blake Shapen Evangel Jr. .420

IF Cade Doughty Denham Springs Sr. .495

IF Cole Romero Acadiana Sr. .512

OF Braden Duhon Sam Houston Sr. .485

OF Nick Vitale St. Paul’s Sr. .416

OF Keilon Brown Zachary Jr. .395

UT Brennan Stuprich Brother Martin Jr. .438

UT Addison Ainsworth Catholic So. .371

UT Eric Brown Parkway Sr. .523

UT Alex Milazzo Zachary Sr. .432

UT Brody Drost Barbe Jr. 8-0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CAMERON MEEKS, SAM HOUSTON

COACH OF THE YEAR: GLEN CECCHINI, BARBE

Honorable mention

Parker Madden, Ruston; Jontavious Gray, Ruston; Tom Biggs, West Monroe; DaDa Jones, Ouachita; Brennen Berggren, Jesuit; Brady Faust, Brother Martin; Ron Franklin, Rummel; Collin Guggenheim, John Curtis; Mike Mims, St. Augustine; Chandler Welch, Holy Cross; Jeremy Martin, Northshore; Carson Lore, Northshore; Peyton Stovall, Haughton; Jayden Williams, Zachary, Cole Lovell, Terrebonne; Braxston Lovell, Terrebonne; Peyton LeBouef, H.L. Bourgeois; Randon Cahanin, Lafayette; Chris Battaglia, Lafayette; TJ Thomas, Destrehan; Lane Little, West Monroe; Tyler Pope Alexandria; Cy Fontenot, Alexandria; Jackson Dennies, Rummel; Hayden Knotts, Parkway; Christion Rayner, Parkway; Will Tynes, Airline; Tanner Hall, Zachary; Silas Ardoin, Sam Houston; Matt Barber, Alexandria; Caleb Reese, Parkway; Kyle Debarge, Barbe; Kasten Furr, Ruston; Mason Zambo, Catholic; Brayden Caskey, Dutchtown; Derrald Moore, Alexandria; William Duncan, St. Paul’s; Charlie Barham, Byrd; Amani Larry, Parkway; Zach Ordeneaux, Catholic; Davis Meche, Barbe; Tre’ Morgan, Brother Martin; Brayden Jobert, Northshore; Jacob Scherer, St. Paul’s; Will Hellmers, Jesuit; Maverick McClure, Zachary; Sam Kenerson, Central; Beau Kirsch, Acadiana; Garrett Felix, Acadiana.

SOFTBALL

Pos. player school class stats

P Raelin Chaffin Airline So. 18-2

P Montana Young Northshore Jr. 18-4

P Tyler Oubre Destrehan So. 1.58

P Alyssa Romano St. Amant Jr. 26-2

C Abby Allen Ouachita Parish Jr. .557

IF Maddie Hayden West Monroe So. .488

IF Cameron Hall Alexandria Jr. .433

IF Jil Poullard Sam Houston Sr. .522

IF Julia Kramer St. Amant So. .522

OF Kiley DeHart Barbe So. .514

OF Sierra Sacco John Curtis So. .670

OF Cam Goodman John Curtis Sr. .506

UT Jordyn Manning Ouachita Sr. .452

UT Halie Pappion Barbe Fr. 21-6

UT Elise Simon Domincan So. 14-1

UT Rayne Minor Denham Springs Sr. .623

UT Bayleigh Baudoin Hahnville Sr. .465

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SIERRA SACCO, JOHN CURTIS

COACH OF THE YEAR: AMY PITRE, ST. AMANT

Honorable mention

Harlie Robinson, Ruston; Jaislyn Meredino, Alexandria; Megan McCartney, Dominican; Dee Dee West, Northshore; Gia Zeringue, Destrehan; Savannah Hetler, Mandeville; Kiera Evans, H.L. Bourgeois; McKenzie Champagne, Central Lafourche; Paige Allemand, Thibodaux; Abbi Massey, Sulphur; Lauris Broussard, Comeaux; Aleksis Duplechain, Acadiana; Alexis Garoutte, Pineville; Cendall Barton, Alexandria; Grace O’Berry, Mandeville; Natalie Parker, Denham Springs; Kamryn Eaton, West Monroe; Adelle Chapman, Pineville; Kimber Hamilton, Sam Houston; Madelyn Fletcher, Ouachita Parish; Tailor Lenard, Ouachita Parish; Kacee Mertens, Pineville; Sarah Wallace, Pineville; Jordan Lafosse, Sam Houston; Ashley Ortiz, Mt. Carmel; Ashley Pearson, West Monroe; Georia Manzer, Alexandria; Kathryn Wallace, Hahnville; Sophia Nuzzolillo, Ponchatoula; Ka’le Guillory, Barbe; Jenny Griggers, Sam Houston.