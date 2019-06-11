High school athletics: Wrestling state tournament to return to the CenturyLink Center in 2020

Staff Reports

The LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament will return to the CenturyLink Center in 2020.

The LHSAA awarded championship sites during its summer meeting Monday in Baton Rouge.

This will be the third straight year the tournament has been held at the CenturyLink. It is generally held on a Friday and Saturday in early February.

The state championship site contracts were awarded on a one-year basis and will be up bids again next year.

Most of the sites are the same as the last two school years. Lake Charles’ Burton Coliseum will host boys basketball, Sulphur’s McMurry Park baseball, Louisiana-Monroe tennis and Kenner’s Ponchartrain Center volleyball.

Burton will also host the girls basketball state tournament, which was at Alexandria’s Rapides Parish Coliseum in 2019. The powerlifting state meet also moves from Alexandria to ULM.

Bass fishing will become an official LHSAA sport on a pilot basis in 2020. Four regional qualifying events will be held March 14. The top 10 teams will advance to the April 3 finals on Cross Lake.

According to a report in the Baton Rouge Advocate, FLW will coordinate the pilot program.