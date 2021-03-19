High school baseball: Airline, Benton, Haughton, Parkway win tournament games

Four parish teams won games in tournaments Friday.

Airline won twice in the Sulphur tournament, defeating St. Louis Catholic 6-5 in eight innings and Sulphur 6-2.

In the Evangel Christian tournament, Benton and Haughton both defeated Ashdown, Ark. The Tigers won 13-2 at Benton and the Bucs won 14-0 at Haughton.

Parkway rolled past Evangel 20-8 at Evangel.

Bossier was the only parish team to lose. The Bearkats fell to Hicks 18-2 in the Stanley tournament.

At St. Louis Catholic, the game went into extra innings tied at 2 after Airline (4-11) rallied for two in the top of the sixth. The Vikings scored four in the top of the eighth then held off the Saints in the bottom of the inning.

Caleb Hemmings went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Mason Morgan went 2-for-3 and walked twice.

Harrison Waxley and Roland Wilkinson had two hits each. Taylor Ferguson had an RBI single to get the Vikings within one in the sixth, and Triston Hargrave scored on a wild pitch.

Starter Carey didn’t allow a hit and struck out five in five innings. Matthew Scripture got the win in three innings of relief.

At Sulphur, Ethan Evans pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits.

Airline scored five runs in the first. Keegan Lehr, Hemmings and Ferguson all singled.

The Vikings are scheduled to close the tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dutchtown.

At Benton, Clint Lasiter went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI to lead the Tigers (13-2) in the five-inning victory.

Cade Stewart went 2-for-2. Jack Walters had a double and three RBI.

Austin Berry had a triple and two RBI. Pitcher Dane Stearns also had two RBI.

Stearns allowed four hits and struck out six.

The Tigers, who have won nine in a row, visit Evangel at 2 p.m. Saturday in their final tournament game.

At Haughton, Peyton Stovall went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI for the Bucs (13-2). The home run was his ninth of the season.

Parker Lowrie went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Chase Keith also had two hits and two RBI. Roman Tolbert and Hunter Chavis had two RBI each.

Caleb Brown allowed four hits in four innings for the win. Reese Seals struck out two in the fifth.

Haughton wraps up tournament play with a home game against Arkansas High at 2 Saturday.

At Evangel, Parkway (9-3) trailed 5-2 after two innings then broke open the game with 11 runs in the top of the third.

Eight Panthers combined for 21 hits. Brandon Levy went 5-for-6 with three doubles and three RBI.

Trenton Lape went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Barrett Newman went 3-for-3.

Zach Schoenborn had two doubles and three RBI. Brady Norcross had two hits and two RBI.

Gabe Larry had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Hayden Knotts and Cameron Fink had two hits each.

Hunter Holder pitched one inning of no-hit ball for the win. Hunter Delcomyn pitched the final five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

Parkway, which has won five in a row, closes the tournament with an 11 a.m. game against Arkansas High on Saturday at Parkway.

At the Stanley tournament, Coleman Beeson had two RBI for the Bearkats

Bossier visits Negreet at 9 a.m. Saturday.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.