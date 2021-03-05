High school baseball: Airline, Bossier earn first wins of season; Benton, Parkway post victories

The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats picked up their first wins of the season Thursday.

Airline defeated Loranger 13-1 in the Ouachita Christian tournament. Bossier routed Mansfield 19-7 in a District 1-3A game at Rusheon.

Elsewhere, Benton split a doubleheader against El Dorado, Ark., at home. The Tigers lost the first game 5-4 and won the second 9-6.

Parkway downed Ouachita Parish 4-1 in the Ouachita Christian tournament.

Airline’s Caleb Hemmings pitched a three-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks.

Carson Carey had two hits and three RBI for the Vikings (1-3). Matthew Scripture went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Keegan Lehr went 2-for-3.

Harrison Waxley had a double.

Tyler Ferguson had a two-RBI single in Airline’s four-run second. He finished with four RBI.

At Rusheon, new head coach Chad Yates got his first win. Bossier (1-4, 1-1) scored 11 runs in the second inning and the game ended after five.

Jorge Alfaro went four innings for the win. He allowed two earned runs and struck out four.

Avery Williams went 3-for-3. Kaleb McClinton went 2-for-2 with four RBI.

Deontre Stigler and Alfaro had two hits and three RBI each.

Jamaal Brooks went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Preston McClinton had two hits, including a double. Coleman Beeson had a double.

At Benton, Clint Lasiter and Brock Van Hoy both went 2-for-4 with doubles in the first game. Austin Berry also had a double.

Van Hoy allowed four hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts in five innings. Grayson Mims didn’t allow a hit or walk in two innings of relief.

Benton (5-2) loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with only one out but only scored one run on a walk to get within 5-4.

Lasiter doubled with one out in the sixth but was stranded at third.

Lasiter went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the second game.

Jack Walters went 2-for-3.

Starter Cale Latimer went four innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven. Mims, who struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief, got the win.

Parkway’s Sean Waits pitched a three-hitter against Ouachita Parish. He struck out six and walked two.

The Panthers (3-1) broke open a scoreless pitchers’ duel with three runs in the sixth.

Trenton Lape walked and scored on Hayden Knotts’ double. Knotts stole third and scored on Trenton Defatta’s sacrifice fly.

Brandon Levy, who reached on an error, scored the final run on Gabe Larry’s groundout.