High school baseball: Airline, Bossier post victories

The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats picked up wins Thursday night.

Airline defeated Minden 2-1 at Minden in a game that was part of the Lakeside tournament, and Bossier edged Plain Dealing 19-17 at Plain Dealing.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Glenbrook 13-8 in the first of a three-game series at Haughton.

At Minden, Logan Scripture went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

The Vikings scored two runs in the top of the fifth.

Silas Endris reached on an error, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Bo Carter’s sacrifice bunt.

Scripture doubled with two outs and scored on a line-drive single by Brock Jordan.

Airline starter Evan Wendrock went six innings. He scattered six hits, struck out three and walked one. Carter got the final three outs for the save.

Airline (4-6) is scheduled to play Lakeside at Lakeside Friday at 6.

At Haughton, the Bucs led 4-0 after two innings.

The Apaches put seven on the board in the top of the third. Haughton answered with three in the bottom of the inning to get within 8-7.

Glenbrook scored three in the sixth and added two in the seventh.

JP Cormier went 3-for-5 with a double. Brayden Stovall went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Christian Turner had two hits, including a double. Dalton Meachum went 2-for-2 and walked twice.

Zach Ross went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Parker Presley had two hits.

Haughton dropped to 8-3. Glenbrook improved to 3-6. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 4 at Glenbrook.

At Plain Dealing, Bossier’s AJ Shelton went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Charles Prim went 2-for-2. Quan Scott went 2-for-4.

Preston McClinton, Dexter Pouncy and Amyus Hayes had one double and two RBI apiece.

Kody Harlow got the win.

Plain Dealing’s Cade Demoss went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Tyrese Kimble had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Dayton Blake had two hits and two RBI.

Bossier improved to 2-3. Plain Dealing dropped to 1-7.