High school baseball: Airline closes Jason Bland tournament with win; Benton, Parkway complete three-game sweeps; Haughton suffers first loss

Host Airline closed the Jason Bland Memorial Tournament on a high note, routing North Caddo 17-3 Saturday.

In another Jason Bland tournament game, Haughton suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Ruston 5-2 at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Benton and Parkway completed three-game series sweeps of their opponents.

The Tigers took both halves of a doubleheader against New Diana, Texas, 11-4 and 10-3, at Benton.

The Panthers defeated Evangel Christian 16-6 at Parkway.

Bossier dropped a 19-9 decision to North Webster in a District 1-3A game in Springhill.

At Airline, Caleb Hemmings went 2-for-2 with a triple, double and six RBI for the Vikings in the five-inning game.

Triston Hargrave went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Airline finished with eight hits and took advantage of 11 walks.

Starter Ethan Evans allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out five in 3 2/3 innings.

At Haughton, the Bucs led 2-1 after three innings. Ruston scored single runs in each of the next four innings.

Roman Tolbert had two of the Bucs’ five hits against JR Tollett. He went 2-for-3 with a double.

Peyton Stovall hit his eighth home run of the season. Carter Griffin had a triple.

Haughton starter Chase Keith allowed just two hits in five innings. Tollett struck out eight.

Haughton dropped to 11-1. Ruston improved to 9-4.

At Benton, the Tigers (10-2) extended their winning streak to six with the sweep.

Dane Stearns went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI in the 11-4 victory.

Grayson Gates went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Austin Berry went 2-for-3 with a triple. Jack Walters and Cade Stewart had two hits each.

Clint Lasiter had a triple and two RBI. Rylan Lawrence and Brock Van Hoy had one double each.

Stearns allowed eight hits over six innings to get the win.

Lasiter smacked two home runs in the 10-3 victory. He finished 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Stearns had another good game, going 2-for-3 with a double. Cade Stewart also went 2-for-3.

Austin Berry hit a three-run home run to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the third. He finished with four RBI.

Walters had two RBI. Pearce Russell had a double.

Lasiter started on the mound and went three innings for the victory. Grayson Mims, Cale Latimer and Sawyer Simmons also pitched.

At Parkway, Brady Norcross went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and four RBI as the Panthers improved to 7-3.

Cameron Fink went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Cade Josting had two hits, including a double, and four RBI.

Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Brandon Levy had two hits, including a double. Trenton Defatta drew three walks.

Josting went the distance in the five-inning game.

At North Webster, Coleman Beeson had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for Bossier. Jamaal Brooks and Kaleb McClinton had one double each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.