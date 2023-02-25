High school baseball: Airline gets first victory; Plain Dealing defeats Bossier

Airline picked up its first win of the season Friday, defeating Beaumont, Texas, Kelly Catholic 4-3 in the Sulphur tournament.

The Vikings also dropped a 12-2 decision to Sulphur.

Also in the Sulphur tournament, Benton fell to Houston Concordia Lutheran 6-3.

Parkway lost to Ouachita Christian 10-0 in the North DeSoto tournament.

Haughton lost to West Monroe 6-1 on the road in the second of a three-game series,

Plain Dealing defeated Bossier 27-6 at Bossier’s field at Rusheon.

At Sulphur, Airline’s Mason Morgan went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against Kelly.

Caden Long had two hits, including a double. Logan Scripture and Mason Lusk both went 2-for-3.

Clayton Brandon went 2-for-4.

James Ross got the win. He allowed two hits and no earned runs and walked only one in five innings.

Airline (1-2) concludes play in the tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. against Concordia Lutheran.

Benton’s Kennon Lauterbach hit a home run and had two RBI against Concordia.

Riley Bruton had a double.

Benton (2-3) concludes play in the tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. against Kelly Catholic.

Parkway’s Trenton Lape and Barrett Newman had two hits each against Ouachita Christian.

Starter Colton Smith struck out seven and allowed three hits and no earned runs in four innings.

Parkway (2-1) concludes play in the tournament Saturday against Ruston at 12:30 and North DeSoto at 6:30,

At West Monroe, Haughton’s Justin Adkinson allowed only one run and walked none in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

The Bucs (2-2) host the Rebels Saturday at 1.

At Rusheon, Plain Dealing’s Coby Curry went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Reagan Foster had three RBI. Jerry Harris, Cade Demoss and Charlie Lester had two apiece.

Whitney Kirby, Curry and Foster combined to allow three hits with six strikeouts.

Plain Dealing (2-0) hosts Summerfield Monday at 6.