High school baseball: Airline, Haughton defeat Minden squads

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs both defeated Minden teams Thursday.

Airline snapped the Minden Crimson Tide’s seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at Minden on the first day of the Lakeside tournament.

Haughton defeated the Glenbrook Apaches 6-3 in the first of a three-game series at Haughton.

At Minden, both teams got outstanding pitching performances.

Airline starter Carter White got the win. He allowed two hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in four innings. Ian Sullivan got the save. He didn’t allow a hit, walked none and struck out two in two innings.

Minden’s Brody Bower pitched a complete game. He allowed four hits, walked four and struck out seven.

Mason Morgan hit a two-run home run in the top of the third to give the Vikings a 3-1 lead. Morgan’s blast scored leadoff hitter Clayton Brandon, who was hit by a pitch.

Minden (8-2) cut the lead to one in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a pair of singles.

Sullivan limited the Tide to a two-out single in the sixth. Minden went down in order in the seventh.

Airline (4-7) is scheduled to continue play in the tournament Friday against North Webster (8-1) at 6 at Lakeside.

At Haughton, Colin Rains hit a three-run home run in the second inning to give the Bucs a 5-1 lead.

Zach Ross had two RBI, both on sacrifice flys.

Austin Anderson struck out eight in six innings. Brogan Walker pitched the seventh for his first save.

Haughton improved to 9-3. Glenbrook, which got a solo home run from Louisiana-Lafayette signee Maddox Mandino, dropped to 8-3.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 6 at Glenbrook.