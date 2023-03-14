High school baseball: Airline, Haughton, Parkway, Benton win

Airline, Haughton, Parkway and Benton were all winners Tuesday.

Airline edged Ruston 2-1 at Ruston, Haughton topped Minden 13-5 at Minden, Parkway downed Loyola 13-2 at Loyola and Benton dropped Calvary Baptist 5-2 at Calvary.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to Woodlawn 5-4 at home.

At Ruston, the Vikings snapped the Bearcats’ 10-game winning streak.

Tyler Ferguson pitched a complete game. He allowed just four hits and walked four.

Ruston used six pitchers and Airline got four hits.

The Vikings scored one in the second and one in the third.

Mason Morgan led off the second with a double. Logan Scripture was hit by a pitch and Collin Wiggins laid down a sacrifice bunt. Morgan scored on Braden Adams’ sacrifice fly.

Clayton Brandon singled with one out in the second and scored on an error.

Ruston scored one in the bottom of the sixth. The Vikings’ ended the inning with a double play on an attempted bunt with a runner at third.

Ferguson set the Bearcats down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Airline (6-9) is scheduled to open District 1-5A play Thursday at 6 p.m. at home against Byrd. Ruston dropped to 11-5.

At Haughton, the Bucs extended their winning streak to 10.

Leading 4-3, they blew the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Colin Rains went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. Landon Gaby had two hits and two RBI.

Austin Anderson also had two hits. Drew Palmer had two RBI.

Caleb Brown went four innings for the win.

Haughton (12-3) is scheduled to open District 1-5A play against Captain Shreve Thursday at 6 at Haughton.

At Loyola, Sean Waits had two doubles and three RBI. Barrett Newman went 2-for-2 with a double.

Abel Thetford went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Brandon Levy went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Starter Gabe Armond allowed one hit and one walk in three innings,

Bradley Thetford and Trenton Lape pitched one inning each.

Parkway (11-3) is scheduled to start district play against Southwood Wednesday at 6 at Parkway. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but it was moved up because of the threat of inclement weather.

At Calvary, Benton had nine hits. Kenner Lauterbach and Cale Latimer had two each.

Gavin Jacobs had a double.

Kade Bryant got the win in relief. He gave up just two hits in 4 2/3 innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

Thomas Allen got the save. He didn’t allow a hit or walk and had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 inning.

Benton (6-10) is scheduled to open district play Thursday at 6 at Natchitoches Central.

At Plain Dealing, Tyrese Kimble went 2-for-3. Whitney Kirby and Reagan Fosyer combined for 11 strikeouts.

The Lions are scheduled to visit North Caddo Thursday at 5.