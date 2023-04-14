High school baseball: Airline, Haughton pick up non-district victories

Haughton and Airline won non-district games Friday.

The Bucs swept Jena 13-3 and 16-12 in a doubleheader at Haughton. The Vikings edged Stanley 2-1 at Airline.

At Airline, the Vikings broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Collin Wiggins led off with a single, advanced to second on Noah Littleton’s sacrifice bunt and scored on an error.

Tyler Ferguson pitched a three-hitter. He struck out nine and walked four.

Ferguson also went 2-for-4.

Airline (15-15) closes the regular season Saturday at Captain Shreve.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Vikings are No. 23 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The top 24 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs.

At Haughton, winning pitcher Caleb Brown went 4-for-5 in the first game.

Christian Turner went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Colin Rains went 2-for-4 with a triple.

Austin Anderson went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Turner went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in the second game.

Brayden Stovall went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Parx Walker went 2-for-4.

Rains and Anderson had two RBI each. Drew Palmer had a double.

Zach Ross got the win.

Haughton (20-11) is scheduled to wrap up District 1-5A play at Southwood Saturday before closing the regular season Monday at home against Calvary Baptist.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Bucs were No. 16 in the non-select Division I power ratings before the sweep. The No. 9-16 teams in the final power ratings host first-round playoff games.