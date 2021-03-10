High school baseball: Airline Jason Bland tournament starts Thursday

The annual Airline Jason Bland Memorial Tournament gets underway Thursday with seven teams competing at three sites in Bossier City and Shreveport.
Host Airline opens against Texas High at 7 p..m. following a 4 o’clock game between Texas High and Captain Shreve. Games are also scheduled at Airline on Friday and Saturday.
Haughton will host three games over three days starting with one against North Caddo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Bucs are off to an 9-0 start.
Byrd’s field at LSUS is the other site. The Yellow Jackets (7-0) face Ruston (6-3) at 6 Thursday.
The tournament is named in honor of Jason Bland, a longtime trainer at Airline who died at 37 in 2010 after an 18-month battle with cancer. Each year since his death, members of the Airline baseball team have decorated his house during the Christmas season.
Elsewhere, Benton (7-2) begins a three-game series against New Diana, Texas, at 5 Thursday at New Diana. Games two and three will be at Benton on Saturday at noon and 2:30.
Parkway (4-3) begins a three-game series against Evangel Christian (4-5) at home at 6. Game 2 is at 6 Friday at Evangel and Game 3 is at Parkway at 1 Saturday.
Airline Jason Bland Memorial Tournament schedule
At Airline
Thursday
4, Captain Shreve vs. Texas High
7, Airline vs. Texas High
Friday
4, Captain Shreve vs. Ruston
7, Airline vs. Ruston
Saturday
11, Captain Shreve vs. North Caddo
1:30, North Caddo vs. Airline
At Haughton
Thursday
5, North Caddo vs. Haughton
Friday
5, Texas High vs. Haughton
Saturday
Noon, Ruston vs. Haughton
At Byrd
Thursday
Byrd vs. Ruston, 6
Friday
Byrd vs. North Caddo, 6