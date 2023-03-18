High school baseball: Airline, Parkway complete 1-5A series sweeps

The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers completed two-game sweeps of their District 1-5A opening series Saturday.

Airline edged Byrd 4-3 at Byrd’s LSUS Field, and Parkway defeated Southwood 10-0 at Parkway.

Benton split its series against Natchitoches Central. The Chiefs won the first game 5-0. The game was suspended Thursday because of inclement weather in Natchitoches with the Chiefs up 2-0 in the bottom of the third. It was completed at Benton.

Benton rebounded with an 11-3 victory in the second game.

Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 7-3 at Shreve. The Gators also won the first game Thursday 8-3.

At LSUS, Airline shortstop Clayton Brandon went 3-for-4.

Mason Morgan went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Evan Wendrock went the distance. He allowed six hits and one earned with five strikeouts and two walks.

After Byrd scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie it at 3, Airline answered with one in the top of the seventh.

Bo Carter reached on an error and advanced to third on a single by Brandon. The Yellow Jackets turned a double play on a fly ball but Carter scored after tagging up.

Byrd put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on a walk and hit-by-pitch.

After a double steal, Wendrock induced a grounder to first to end the game.

Airline (8-9) begins a two-game series at Haughton Tuesday at 6. Byrd (11-8) visits Southwood Tuesday.

At Parkway, the Panthers scored three in the fourth to go up 6-0 then added four in the fifth.

Six Panthers had hits. Barrett Newman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Zach Schoenborn had a double.

Four pitchers — Sean Waits, Zachary Clute, Trent Howard and Brandon Levy — combined on a two-hitter.

Parkway (13-3) hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday.

At Benton, Sawyer Simmons allowed just one hit in six innings. He struck out 12 and walked four.

Thomas Allen completed the one-hitter with a perfect seventh.

the Tigers broke 3-3 tie with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Tigers had five hits and took advantage of multiple errors in the inning.

Hudson Brignac went 3-for-4 with a triple in the game. Cale Latimer went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Gavin Jacobs went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Natchitoches Central pitcher Ross Lindsey allowed just three hits in the first game. He struck out nine and walked two.

Benton’s Brady Blaylock went 2-for-3.

Benton (7-11) visits DeRidder Monday before opening another district series at Captain Shreve Tuesday. Natchitoches Central is 15-2.

At Captain Shreve, Haughton got off to a good start with three runs in the first. But the Gators scored single runs in the second, third and fourth then put four on the board in the fifth.

Haughton had six hits. Trent McGowen went 2-for-3.

Haughton dropped to 13-5. Shreve improved to 10-6.