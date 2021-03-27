High school baseball: Airline pitcher White shines as Vikings edge Byrd; Haughton hits four home runs in win over Natchitoches Central

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs opened District 1-5A series with victories Saturday.

Airline defeated Byrd 2-1 at Airline, handing the Yellow Jackets only their third loss of the season. Haughton downed Natchitoches Central 12-3 in Natchitoches.

In the other 1-5A game, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 8-0 at Shreve.

At Airline, Carter White pitched a complete game. He allowed just five hits and walked only two. White held Byrd (14-3, 2-1) scoreless after the first inning.

Harrison Waxley went 3-for-3 for the Vikings (7-12, 3-0). James Ross had a triple.

Airline scored single runs in the second and third.

In the second, Triston Hargrave drew a two-out walk and then scored on Ross’ triple.

In the third, Waxley singled with two outs, reached second on Matthew Scripture’s single and scored on an error.

Byrd’s Slade Netterville had a two-out double in the fourth, but after hitting a batter White induced a flyout to end the inning.

The Vikings’ closed out the Jackets’ fifth with a double play. Airline catcher Carson Carey threw out a runner trying to steal second in the sixth.

The Jackets put a runner on second with one out in the seventh, but White got two flyouts to end the game.

The teams are scheduled to close the two-game set Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Byrd’s LSUS field.

At Natchitoches Central, Haughton (15-4, 1-2) got home runs from Coleman Stafford, Austin Anderson, Roman Tolbert and Chandler Lytle.

Lytle’s was a grand slam and gave the Bucs a 4-0 lead in the third.

Anderson also had a double and two RBI. Joshua Sewell went 2-for-2.

Peyton Stovall doubled and walked twice. Connor Blank and Carter Griffin both doubled.

Coleman, Anderson and Drew Palmer has two RBI apiece.

Jacob Hernandez struck out 10 and allowed two hits in four innings for the win.

The Bucs and Chiefs (9-13, 0-3) are scheduled to close the series at 6 Tuesday at Haughton.

At Shreve, Hayden Knotts had two of the Panthers’ five hits against Shreve’s Jackson Bleich, who went the distance.

The Gators scored seven runs in the second on four singles, two doubles, an error and a walk.

Parkway (11-6, 0-3) and Shreve (8-10, 3-0) are scheduled to finish the series at 6 Tuesday at Parkway.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.