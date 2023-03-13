High school baseball: Airline suffers one-run loss at North DeSoto

The Airline Vikings fell to North DeSoto 7-6 Monday in Stonewall.

The Vikings scored a run in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie, but the Griffins scored two in the bottom of the inning to pull out the victory.

Airline recorded eight hits. Collin Wiggins went 2-for-3 with three-RBI. His two-RBI single in the top of the fifth with one out tied the game at 5.

Mason Morgan and Logan Scripture also went 2-for-3.

North DeSoto’s Robert Ashley went 5-for-5 with two RBI.

Airline (5-9) hosts Ruston Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Vikings are scheduled to open District 1-5A play Thursday at home against Byrd at 6.