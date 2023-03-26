High school baseball: All four parish 1-5A teams win series openers

Saturday was a very good day for the parish’s five District 1-5A teams.

Parkway, Airline, Haughton and Benton all won series openers.

The Panthers defeated Captain Shreve 6-4 at Shreve, the Vikings routed Southwood 14-1 at Southwood, the Bucs blanked Natchitoches Central 6-0 at Haughton and the Tigers topped Byrd 6-2 at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

At Captain Shreve, Parkway trailed 3-0 after five innings. The Panthers scored two in the top of the sixth but the Gators answered with one in the bottom of the inning for a 4-2 lead.

Parkway then scored four in the top of seventh. The Panthers took advantage of three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Brandon Levy’s RBI-single got Parkway within one. Trenton Lape followed with a two-RBI double to give the Panthers the lead. Abel Thetford’s sacrifice fly made it 6-4.

Shawn Driggers also had a sacrifice bunt in the inning.

Levy finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. He also had an RBI-triple in the sixth. Lape went 2-for-4.

Starting pitcher Sean Waits had an RBI-double in the sixth.

Waits allowed five hits and walked one in six innings. Lape kept the Gators off the board in the bottom of the seventh.

Parkway improved to 16-3 overall and leads the district at 5-0. Shreve dropped to 12-8 and 3-2. The series is scheduled to conclude Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Parkway.

At Southwood, Noah Littleton went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Clayton Brandon went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Evan Wendrock didn’t allow a hit and struck out eight in three innings. Ian Sullivan gave up one hit in the final two innings.

Airline improved to 10-10 overall and is second in the district at 4-1. Southwood dropped to 0-5 in district.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday at 6 at Airline.

At Haughton, Austin Anderson allowed one hit and struck out nine in six innings. Zach Ross closed the game.

Christian Turner went 2-for-4 with a triple. Colin Rains went 2-for-3 with a double.

Caleb Brown and Trent McGowen also went 2-for-3. Landon Gaby had a double and two RBI.

Haughton improved to 15-6 and 2-3. Natchitoches Central dropped to 16-5 and 1-4.

The Bucs visit the Chiefs Tuesday at 6.

At LSUS, Benton trailed 2-1 after six innings then exploded for five runs in the top of the seventh.

Singles by Griffin Sibley, Hudson Brignac and Cole Weir tied the game at two with one out.

Bryson Pierce then hit a three-run home run. Singles by Kannon Greer and Kenner Lauterbach made it 6-2.

Brignac, Lauterbach and Sibley all went 2-for-3. Pierce went 2-for-4.

Starter Cale Latimer allowed four hits and no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Pierce got the win in relief. He allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.

Benton improved to 11-12 and 3-2. Byrd dropped to 14-9 and 2-3.

The series concludes Tuesday at 6 at Benton.