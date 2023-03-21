High school baseball: Anderson leads Haughton past Airline; Parkway’s Smith shuts down Natchitoches Central

The Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers won the opening games of District 1/5A series Tuesday night.

Haughton defeated Airline 9-2 at Haughton, and Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 6-1 at Parkway.

In the other two 1-5A games, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 2-0 at Shreve, and Byrd topped Southwood 14-1

Just three dates into district play, Parkway and Shreve are the only teams without a loss.

At Haughton, the Bucs came back strong after being swept by Shreve last week. They scored two in the first, one in the second and four in the third.

Austin Anderson allowed one earned run, struck out seven and walked only one in 5 1/3 innings. Justin Adkinson pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.

Anderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Trent McGowen went 2-for-2.

Christian Turner had a double and two RBI.

Airline’s Braden Adams went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Mason Morgan went 2-for-4. Collin Wiggins had a double.

Haughton improved to 14-5 overall and 1-2 in district. Airline fell to 8-10 and 2-1. The teams face off against Thursday at 6 at Airline.

At Parkway, Colton Smith went the distance for the Panthers. He allowed just four hits, struck out 11 and walked only two.

Shawn Driggers went 2-for-3 with a double. Brandon Levy went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Zachary Clute had a double.

Parkway improved to 14-3 and 3-0. Natchitoches Central dropped to 15-3 and 1-2.

At Captain Shreve, Benton’s Bryson Pierce pitched an outstanding game, allowing just two hits walking only one and striking out 10.

The Tigers had six hits but couldn’t capitalize with seven runners left on base.

Hudson Brignac went 3-for-4. Cale Latimer and Gavin Jacobs had doubles.

Walker Wicklund went the distance for Shreve.

Benton dropped to 8-12 and 1-2. Shreve improved to 11-6 and 3-0. The teams played again Thursday at 6 at Shreve.