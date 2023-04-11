High school baseball: Benton clinches share of 1-5A title; Parkway edges Byrd

The Benton Tigers clinched at least a share of the District 1-5A championship with a 9-5 victory over Haughton Tuesday at Haughton.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Parkway kept its hopes for a possible share of thevchampionship alive with a 2-1 victory over Byrd at Parkway, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 6-4 at Airline and Captain Shreve defeated Southwood 5-0 at Shreve.

Benton (18-13, 9-2) leads Parkway (19-7, 8-4) by two games and Shreve (19-11, 6-4) by two-and-a-half.

Benton and Parkway begin a two-game series Thursday at 6 at Benton. If Parkway wins, the Panthers can earn a share of the title with a victory Saturday at Parkway.

If Parkway sweeps, Shreve can earn a share by sweeping Airline and defeating Natchitoches Central in its final regular-season game.

If Benton wins either game, the Tigers are outright champs. Regardless, Benton has now won or shared 10 straight district championships — eight in District 1-4A and the last two in 1-5A.

At Haughton, six Tigers combined for nine hits.

Gavin Jacobs went 3-for-4. Hudson Brignac went 2-for-3. Kenner Lauterbach had two RBI.

Starting pitcher Bryson Pierce had a double and drew three walks.

Pierce allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked three in five innings.

Thomas Allen allowed one hit and struck out two in two innings of relief.

Haughton’s Colin Rains went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Haughton (17-11, 4-8) hosts Southwood Tuesday at 5.

At Parkway, the Panthers took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Zach Schoenborn led off with a single and Barrett Newman followed with a double.

Contesy runner Maddox Cockerham scored on a groundout by Sean Waits.

Abel Thetford brought Newman home with a groundout.

Byrd’s Tyler Nichols singled with two outs in the top of the seventh with a runner at second. But right fielder Ashton Martin threw to catcher Schoenborn and he tagged out the runner to end the game.

Schoenborn and Newman both went 2-for-3. Trenton Lape had a double,

Parkway started Colton Smith gave up just two hits, struck out five and walked three in five innings.

Brandon Levy pitched two innings of relief for the win.

Byrd dropped to 19-12 overall and 6-6.

At Airline, Collin Wiggins had a big game for the Vikings, going 4-for-4 with a triple hug and double.

Airline (13-15, 7-5) hosts Shreve Thursday at 6. Natchitoches Central improved to 23-7 and 6-6.