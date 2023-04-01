High school baseball: Benton completes sweep of Airline, moves into first-place tie in 1-5A; Haughton earns split with Parkway

The Benton Tigers completed a sweep of Airline with a 10-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Benton and moved into a tie for the District 1-5A lead.

Elsewhere, Haughton defeated Parkway 3-1 at Haughton to earn a split of their series.

In the other 1-5A games, Byrd defeated Captain Shreve 4-3 at Byrd’s LSUS field, and Natchitoches Central swept Southwood 13-0 and 13-2 in Natchitoches.

Benton (13-12, 6-2) and Parkway (17-5, 6-2) are now tied for the lead. Airline (11-12, 5-3) is one game back. Byrd (17-10, 4-4), Captain Shreve (14-10, 4-4) and Natchitoches Central (20-5, 4-4) are tied for fourth.

They are followed by Haughton (16-7, 3-5) and Southwood (3-20, 0-8).

At Benton, Cale Latimer got the win. He allowed just two hits and no walks in the five-inning game.

Six Tigers combined for six hits. Riley Bruton had a two-RBI double to give Benton a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

The Tigers took advantage of nine walks. Gavin Jacobs, Kenner Lauterbach and Griffin Sibley all had singles and walked twice.

Benton hosts 2022 Class 5A state champion West Monroe (23-3) Monday at 6. The Tigers defeated the Rebels 7-2 on Feb. 21.

Airline hosts Quitman Monday at 6.

At Haughton, the Bucs trailed 1-0 after four innings then scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Austin Anderson tied it with a leadoff home run, his seventh of the season.

Landon Gaby singled and advanced to second on a Dalton Meachum sacrifice bunt.

Zach Ross brought Gaby home with a double to center. Ross stole third then scored on a squeeze bunt by Drew Palmer.

Anderson went 2-for-3. Parx Walker had a double.

Caleb Brown pitched a complete game. He allowed four hits, struck out four and walked three.

Parkway’s Brandon Levy had an RBI-single.

Parkway hosts Airline and Haughton hosts Byrd Tuesday at 6.