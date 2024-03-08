Friday, March 8, 2024

High school baseball: Benton defeats St. Louis Catholic, reaches 10-win mark

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

The Benton Tigers defeated St. Louis Catholic 8-1 in the first of a three-game series Friday night at Benton.

The Tigers had seven hits.

Jackson Jones went 3-for-3. Caleb Frye had two RBI. Malachi Zeigler had a double.

Benton took advantage of 11 walks. Hudson Brignac, Kade Bryant and Frey all drew two.

Thomas Allen went five innings for the win. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked three.

Jones and Brooks Prewitt pitched one inning each. Neither gave up a hit or issued a walk.

Benton improved to 10-2. St. Louis Catholic, a select Division II semifinalist last season, dropped to 9-3.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series with an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday at Benton.

Elsewhere, the second game in Haughton’s three game series against Glenbrook was rained out Friday. The Bucs (8-3) and Apaches (3-6) are scheduled to play a noon doubleheader in Minden Saturday.

Parkway (9-2) is scheduled to play a noon doubleheader against Central-Baton Rouge (7-2) at noon Saturday. Central was a non-select Division I quarterfinalist last season.

Airline (4-6)?is scheduled to play Lakeside (6-4) at 6 in the Lakeside tournament.

