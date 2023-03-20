High school baseball: Benton gets 14 hits in victory over DeRidder

The Benton Tigers pounded out 14 hits in a 12-6 victory over DeRidder Monday at DeRidder.

Riley Bruton went 3-for-4. Griffin Sibley had two doubles and two RBI.

Gavin Jacobs went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Brady Blaylock went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Bryson Pierce had a double and two RBI and walked twice. Jackson Jones had two RBI.

Benton (8-11) begins a two-game District 1-5A series against Captain Shreve Tuesday at 6 at Shreve. The Tigers are 1-1 in district play and Shreve is 2-0.

In other 1-5A series openers at 6, Parkway (13-3, 2-0) hosts Natchitoches Central (15-2, 1-1) and Haughton (13-5, 0-2) hosts Airline (8-9, 2-0).

Elsewhere Monday, Plain Dealing fell to North Caddo 16-0 at home. Cade Demoss and Joshua Miller had one hit each.

The Lions are scheduled to host North Webster Tuesday at 5.