High school baseball: Benton, Haughton, Bossier notch tournament wins

The Benton Tigers, Haughton Bucs and Bossier Bearkats won games in tournaments Thursday.

Benton defeated Arkansas High 12-8 and Haughton downed Evangel Christian in the Evangel tournament.

Bossier edged Huntington 11-10 in the Stanley tournament.

In the Sulphur tournament, Airline fell to undefeated Sam Houston 17-4.

At Benton, the Tigers (12-2) extended their winning streak to eight.

Grayson Gates went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI. Cade Stewart had two doubles and three RBI.

Brock Van Hoy went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Rylan Lawrence had two hits.

Austin Berry hit a home run and had two RBI.

Hayden Hable got the win in relief. He allowed six hits and struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings.

Benton trailed 8-5 after four innings before grabbing the lead with five in the bottom of the fifth.

Gates led off with a single. Van Hoy and Stewart had back-to-back doubles. Berry smacked a two-run home run to make it 10-8.

Benton is scheduled to host Ashdown, Ark., at 7 p.m. Friday.

At Haughton, the Bucs (12-2) returned to their winning ways after dropping two in a row.

Winning pitcher Chase Keith went 3-for-5 with a triple. Chandler Lytle went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Carter Griffin went 2-for-3.

Peyton Stovall had three stolen bases and drew three walks.

Keith (4-1) went five innings. He allowed three hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts. Kameron Burns didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings.

Haughton is scheduled to host Ashdown at 4 Friday.

At the Stanley tournament, Coleman Beeson had three hits, including two doubles, and three stolen bases for Bossier (3-7).

Avery Williams had three RBI including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh. Caden White had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI.

Beeson got the win in relief. He didn’t allow a hit in 1 2/3 innings and struck out five.

Bossier is scheduled to play Hicks at 5:30 Friday.

At the Sulphur tournament, Harrison Waxley went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI for Airline.

Carson Carey and Triston Hargrave had one double each.

Sam Houston, which is tied for first in the Class 5A power rankings, improved to 16-0.

Airline is scheduled to visit St. Louis Catholic at 4 Friday.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.