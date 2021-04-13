High school baseball: Benton, Haughton, Parkway complete 1-5A sweeps

The Benton Tigers, Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers completed District 1-5A sweeps Tuesday.

Benton routed Captain Shreve 17-3 at Shreve, Haughton hammered Southwood 9-1 at Haughton and Parkway edged Airline 4-3 in eight innings at Parkway.

Both Parkway-Airline games went into extra innings.

In the other 1-5A game, Byrd edged Natchitoches Central 2-1 on the road to complete the sweep.

Here are the standings with two rounds (four games) to play: Benton (22-4, 9-1), Byrd (20-4, 8-2), Haughton (23-5, 7-3), Captain Shreve (11-15, 5-5), Parkway (15-9, 4-6), Airline (8-18, 4-6), Natchitoches Central (13-17, 3-7), Southwood (6-20, 0-10).

At Benton, the Tigers led 6-2 after four innings and then turned the game into a blowout with five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth.

Grayson Gates pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. He also went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI.

Cade Stewart also went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Brock Van Hoy went 3-for-4 with a double.

Jack Walters had two hits and three RBI. Clint Lasiter had two hits and two RBI. Rylan Lawrence also had two hits.

Benton is scheduled to open a two-game series at Airline at 6 p.m. Thursday.

At Haughton, Chase Keith and Caleb Brown combined to limit Southwood to two hits.

Keith went four innings for the win.

Peyton Stovall went 2-for-3. Keith had two RBI. Austin Anderson had a double.

Fourteen Bucs made plate appearances.

Haughton is scheduled to host Byrd in the opener of a big series at 6 Thursday.

At Parkway, the game was tied at 2 after seven innings.

Carson Carey gave Airline a 3-2 lead with a two-out home run in the top of the eighth.

It didn’t take Parkway long to tie it again. Leadoff batter Brady Norcross hit a home run over the left-field fence.

Trenton Defatta followed with a double and Zach Schoenborn reached on an error with one out.

Barrett Newman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Defatta then scored the winning run on a passed ball.

Parkway starter Brandon Levy allowed three hits and struck out eight in six innings.

Cade Josting got the win in relief. He gave up one hit and struck out four.

Defatta went 2-for-4. Gabe Larry drew three walks.

Carey started for Airline and went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Matthew Scripture had a double. In addition to his home run, Carey drew a pair of walks.

Parkway is scheduled to open a series at Natchitoches Central at 6 Thursday.

Byrd’s Evan Adcock pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts against Natchitoches Central. The Jackets scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.

Bossier fell to Lakeside 9-1 Tuesday at Lakeside. The Bearkats (5-15) lost to Minden 20-0 at home Monday.

AJ Green had a double against Lakeside. Coleman Beeson had a double against Minden.

Bossier is scheduled to visit Jonesboro-Hodge at 6 Thursday.

Plain Dealing defeated Lincoln Prep 14-10 Monday. The Lions improved to 4-11 overall and 2-2 in District 1-1A.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.