High school baseball: Benton, Haughton, Parkway set to resume 5A playoffs Friday

The Benton Tigers, Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers are scheduled to open Class 5A best-of-3 second-round playoff series Friday.

Benton and Haughton are both at home.

District 1 champion Benton (27-5), the No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Dutchtown (24-10), and No. 8 Haughton (26-7) takes on No. 24 Captain Shreve (17-16).

Parkway (20-10), the No. 18 seed, visits No. 2 West Monroe (22-7).

All three Friday games are scheduled to begin at 6, weather permitting.

In the Benton-Dutchtown and Parkway-West Monroe series, the second games are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday with deciding games, if necessary, following.

Game 2 in the Haughton-Shreve series is scheduled for noon Saturday with Game 3, if necessary, following.

Benton defeated No. 26 Chalmette 9-4 in the first round. Dutchtown, a member of District 5-5A, edged No. 23 Covington 6-5.

Haughton defeated No. 25 Lafayette 7-1. Shreve upset No. 9 St. Amant 5-4 in eight innings.

The Bucs and Gators split their District 1-5A games. Haughton won the first 7-3 and Shreve took the second 16-4.

Parkway downed No. 15 Sulphur 5-2. West Monroe got past No. 31 Natchitoches Central 2-1.

The Panthers and Rebels enter the series on hot streaks. Parkway has won nine of its last 10. West Monroe has won 14 of its last 15.

West Monroe defeated Parkway 15-5 on March 6 in the Ouachita Christian tournament.

