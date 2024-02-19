High school baseball: Benton, Haughton, Parkway win openers

The Benton Tigers, Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers won season openers Monday night.

Benton defeated Winnfield 6-0 at Benton, Haughton defeated Alexandria 5-2 at Alexandria and Parkway routed Cedar Creek 16-0 in six innings in Ruston.

In other openers, Airline fell to West Monroe 8-1 at Airline, and Plain Dealing lost to North Webster 15-0 in Springhill.

At Benton, Tanner Webb, Kade Bryant and Colton Birdsong combined on a no-hitter.

Webb went four innings and got the win. He struck out seven and walked none.

Bryant struck out five in two innings. Birdsong struck out one in one inning.

Benton had five hits. Bryson Pierce and Hudson Brignac had one double each. Pierce also drew two walks.

Brignac, Jackson Jones, Thomas Allen and Caleb Frey had one RBI apiece.

Benton hosts Many Tuesday.

At Alexandria, Christian Turner went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Trent McGowen had an RBI.

Ashton Neighbors got the win. He struck out six and walked three.JP Cormier recorded the last four outs for the save.

Haughton visits Northwood Tuesday.

At Cedar Creek, Colton Smith and Hunter Schneider combined on a one-hitter.

Smith went four innings for the win. He allowed one hit, struck out five and walked five. Schneider struck out three and walked one.

Parkway had 12 hits. Cole Snell went 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Shawn Driggers went 2-for-2 with a triple, double and two RBI. Trent Howard had two hits and five RBI.

Abel Thetford, Kamron Blackshire and Dakota Armour all had two RBI. Maddox Cockerham had a double.

The victory was the first for new head coach Aaron Wicklund.

Parkway is playing in the North DeSoto tournament later this week.

At Airline, the Vikings faced seven West Monroe pitchers and got two hits. Logan Scripture and Drew Robinson had singles.

The Rebels had 10 hits.

Airline begins a three-game series against Evangel Christian Thursday at home.

At North Webster, Tyrese Kimble had Plain Dealing’s lone hit.

The Lions visit Huntington Tuesday.

Note: Statistics and game details provided by coaches or taken from teams’ official GameChanger sites.