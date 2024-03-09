High school baseball: Benton, Haughton sweep doubleheaders; Parkway, Airline get wins

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Bucs swept doubleheaders Saturday.

Benton defeated St. Louis Catholic 6-1 and 4-1 at Benton. Haughton defeated Glenbrook 3-1 and 10-2 in Minden.

Parkway split a doubleheader against Central-Baton Rouge. The Panthers won the first game 2-0 and the Wildcats took the second 4-3.

Airline defeated Lakeside in the Lakeside tournament for its third straight victory.

At Benton, winning pitcher Kade Bryant went 3-for-4 with two RBI in the first game.

Hudson Brignac went 2-for-3 with a triple. Jackson Jones hit a two-run home run. Blake Warner had a double.

Bryant allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one in five innings. Bryson Gates allowed one hit, struck out two and walked none in two innings.

Six Tigers combined for six hits in the second game. Brignac had a triple and two RBI.

Starter Tanner Webb went three innings. He gave up two hits, struck out two and walked two.

Brooks Prewitt also allowed two hits, struck out two and walked two in three innings. Jones struck out two and allowed no hits in the seventh.

Benton (12-2) is scheduled to host Calvary Baptist Tuesday at 6.

At Minden, winning pitcher Zach Ross went 2-for-4 in the first game. Braden Adams had an RBI triple.

Ross allowed three hits 4 2/3 innings. JP Cormer and Justin Adkison pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed no runs and one hit.

Adams had a double and two RBI in the second game. Adkison had two RBI.

Christian Turner and Parker Presley scored three runs each.

Trent McGowen (3-0) got the win.

Haughton is scheduled to visit Minden Tuesday at 6.

At Parkway, Colton Smith pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks in the first game.

The Panthers scored both runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Cole Snell walked, moved to second on Abel Thetford’s sacrifice bunt and reached third on a wild pitch. Snell scored on a double steal with Shawn Driggers, who reached on a walk.

Driggers advanced to third on an error and scored on a single by Kamron Blackshire.

Parkway tied the second game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. But Central scored one in the top of the seventh.

The Panther had six hits after getting just two in the first game. Thetford went 2-for-3.

Parkway (10-3) is scheduled to visit Ruston Tuesday at 5:30.

At Lakeside, Airline’s Carter White allowed just two hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Drew Robinson went 2-for-3 with a double. Logan Scripture and Ayden Hawn also doubled.

Airline (5-6) hosts North DeSoto Monday at 6.

Note: The above report is based on information found on teams’ official GameChanger sites or provided by coaches.