High school baseball: Benton, Haughton win as season gets underway

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers opened the 2021 baseball season with victories Tuesday.

Benton defeated Bullard 3-2 in Bullard, Texas, and Haughton downed Alexandria 13-2 at home.

In other openers, Airline fell to West Monroe 7-1 at West Monroe, Parkway lost to Ouachita Christian 5-1 at OCS and Bossier fell to Southwood 22-7 at Rusheon.

At Bullard, Clint Lasiter went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI for Benton.

Rylan Lawrence’s sacrifice fly scored Jack Walters with the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.

Dane Stearns got the win, allowing four hits and one earned run in two innings of relief. Starter Grayson Gates gave up three hits and one earned run in four innings. He recorded six strikeouts. Lasiter got the save.

At Haughton, the Bucs led 3-2 after five innings and then scored 10 in the bottom of the sixth.

Peyton Stovall’s three-run homer with two outs ended the game. Haughton took advantage of five walks, an error and three hit-by-pitches in the inning.

Stovall, a preseason All-America selection, had a strong debut in his senior season. He went 2-for-2 with the home run and three RBI while drawing three walks.

Austin Anderson got the win. He allowed one hit and no runs with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Starter Jacob Hernandez allowed four hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

At West Monroe, Airline got just two hits in the game. The Vikings hurt themselves with six errors. Starter Caleb Hemmings allowed just one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.

At Ouachita Christian, Parkway got just three hits, including a home run by Trenton Lape.

Brandon Levy and Hayden Knotts both had doubles.

Starter Levy struck out eight in five innings. He gave up six hits and allowed three earned runs. Lape struck out three in an inning of relief.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.