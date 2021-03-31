High school baseball: Benton, Haughton win district games

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Bucs posted District 1-5A victories Tuesday.

Benton routed Southwood 13-1 at Southwood, and Haughton rolled past Natchitoches Central 14-4 at Haughton. Both completed sweeps of their respective two-game series.

In the other 1-5A games, Airline fell to Byrd 14-1 at Byrd’s LSUS field and Parkway lost to Captain Shreve 13-7 at Parkway.

Airline and Byrd split their series while Shreve swept Parkway.

Here is how the district stands after two rounds: Benton (17-3, 4-0), Captain Shreve (9-10,

4-0), Byrd (15-3, 3-1), Airline (7-13, 3-1), Haughton (15-4, 2-2), Parkway (11-7, 0-4), Natchitoches Central (9-14, 0-4), Southwood (5-14, 0-4).

At Southwood, Grayson Gates, Cameron Braun and Tanner Underwood combined on a no-hitter.

Gates struck out six in three innings for the win.

Clint Lasiter went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Dillon Littleton went 2-for-2.

Gavin Jacobs had a double. Six other Tigers had hits.

Benton is scheduled to start a two-game series at Parkway on Thursday at 6.

At Haughton, Roman Tolbert went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Joshua Sewell had two doubles. Peyton Stovall hit his 11th home run of the season.

Colin Rains had a double and two RBI.

Chase Keith went four innings for the win. He allowed seven hits and struck out six.

Haughton is scheduled to host Red River in a doubleheader Wednesday. The first game is at 4.

The Bucs are scheduled to begin a two-game district set at Airline on Thursday at 6.

At LSUS, Byrd’s Evan Adcock limited Airline to three hits in the five-inning game.

At Parkway, the Panthers had nine hits but hurt themselves with numerous errors.

Cameron Fink went 2-for-3 with a home run. Brandon Levy had a double and two RBI. Brady Norcross also had a double.

Trenton Lape had two RBI.

The game was tied at 4 after three innings. The Gators put five on the board in the top of the fourth. The Panthers answered with three in the bottom of the inning.

After two scoreless innings, Shreve tacked on four more in the top of the seventh.

Byrd and Captain Shreve are scheduled to start a two-game series Thursday at 6 at LSUS.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches