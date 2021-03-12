High school baseball: Benton keeps perfect record intact with close win over Texas High; Levy’s strong pitching performance helps Parkway defeat Evangel

The Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers picked up victories Friday.

Haughton improved to 11-0 with a 3-2 home victory over Texas High. The game was part of the Airline Jason Bland Memorial Tournament.

Parkway downed Evangel Christian 4-1 in the second of a three-game series at Evangel.

The Panthers (6-3), who won Game 1 Thursday 4-3 in eight innings, will go for the sweep at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parkway.

In another Jason Bland tournament game, Airline fell to Ruston 10-2 at Airline.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing dropped a 19-9 decision to Red River in Coushatta.

At Haughton, the game was the Bucs’ first this season decided by one run. Haughton’s previous closest game was an 8-6 win over Loyola on March 6.

Jacob Hernandez scattered six hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for the win. Austin Anderson got the save. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Three Texas High pitchers limited Haughton to four hits.

Carter Griffin had a double, and Chase Lytle had two RBI.

The Bucs scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth.

Colin Rains led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Hunter Chavis’ bunt.

Haughton wraps up play in the Jason Bland tournament against Ruston (8-4) at noon Saturday at Haughton.

At Evangel, Brandon Levy allowed just one hit over six innings and struck nine to get the win. Cade Josting struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh.

Hayden Knotts hit his third home run of the season and second of the series. The solo shot gave the Panthers the 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh.

Trenton Defatta’s two-out single in the fifth scored two runs. Gabe Larry had a triple.

At Airline, Triston Hargrave went 2-for-2 for the Vikings.

Airline closes play in its tournament against North Caddo at 1:30 Saturday.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.