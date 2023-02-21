High school baseball: Benton knocks off 2022 5A champ West Monroe; Haughton, Plain Dealing win

The Benton Tigers defeated 2022 Class 5A state champion West Monroe 7-2 Tuesday at Louisiana Tech’s J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Benton led 2-1 after five innings. West Monroe tied it with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Tigers then scored five in the top of the seventh.

Jackson Jones, Hudson Brignac and Kennon Lauterbach had singles in the inning. Cale Latimer had a double.

Benton also took advantage of a walk, hit-by-pitch and wild pitch. Lauterbach stole home.

Benton starter Bryson Pierce allowed only one hit and no runs in 5 1/3 innings. Sawyer Simmons pitched one inning of relief and got the win. Daniel Jayroe got the final two outs for the save.

Brignac went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Benton (2-0) plays Barbe Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Sulphur tournament. West Monroe, ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Class 5A poll, dropped to 1-1.

Elsewhere, Haughton routed Northwood 12-1 at Haughton in five innings.

Caleb Brown scored three runs. Austin Anderson hit a three-run home run in the first inning.

Colin Rains and Dalton Meachum had doubles.

Gary Rondeau allowed one hit in four innings and struck out six.

Haughton (2-0) begins a three-game series against West Monroe Thursday at 5 at Haughton.

Plain Dealing opened its season with a 16-9 victory over Homer at Homer.

Reagan Foster went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Cade Demoss drew three walks.

Whitney Kirby got the win.

Plain Dealing visits Bossier Friday at 5:30.

Parkway’s scheduled home game against Elysian Fields was postponed.