High school baseball: Benton rolls past Southwood

The Benton Tigers cruised past the Southwood Cowboys 12-1 in three innings in a District 1-5A game Friday at Benton.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but with rain in the forecast it was moved up a day.

Benton scored two in the first and 10 in the second. The Tigers didn’t bat in the third.

Jack Walters went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Grayson Gates and Dane Stearns had RBI-doubles.

Stearns pitched two innings, giving up three hits and striking out three.

The teams are scheduled to finish the two-game set on Tuesday at Southwood at 6 p.m.

Weather permitting, the rest of the 1-5A teams begin the second round of district play Saturday.

Haughton (14-4, 0-2) visits Natchitoches Central (9-12, 0-2), Airline (6-12, 2-0) hosts Byrd (14-2, 2-0) and Parkway (11-5, 0-2) is at Captain Shreve (7-10, 2-0).