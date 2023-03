The Benton Tigers defeated Redwater, Texas, Friday night 18-0 in five innings.

Jackson Jones went 4-for-4 with four RBI. Riley Bruton went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Cole Weir went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Gavin Jacobs went 2-for-4.

Cale Latimer hit a two-run home run and had three RBI. Hudson Brignac had a double and two RBI.

Bruton, Kade Bryant and Thomas Allen combined on a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Benton (12-10) resumes District 1-5A play Saturday at 1 at Byrd.