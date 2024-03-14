High school baseball: Benton routs Natchitoches Central in 1-5A opener; Airline, Haughton fall

The Benton Tigers opened District 1-5A play with a 13-3 victory over Natchitoches Central Thursday at Benton.

In other District 1-5A openers, Airline fell to Byrd 7-2 at Byrd’s LSUS field and Haughton dropped a 5-4 decision to Captain Shreve in 10 innings at Shreve.

Parkway is scheduled to open district play Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Southwood.

At Benton, Kade Bryant got the win in the six inning game. He allowed eight hits, struck out six and walked one. Bryant also went 2-for-2 with two RBI.

The Tigers scored three in the first and added five more in the fourth before the Chiefs got on board with two in the top of the fifth.

Case Jorden went 2-for-3 with a double. Cody Wilhite had an RBI double.

Malachi Zeigler had three RBI. Hudson Brignac had a hit and walked twice. Bryson Pierce also drew two walks.

Benton took advantage of nine free passes and four hit by-pitches.

The Tigers (13-3) and Chiefs (11-2) are scheduled to complete the two-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. in Natchitoches.

At LSUS, the game was tied at 2 after three innings. Byrd took the lead with one in the bottom of the fourth then added four in the fifth.

Airline had five hits against Byrd’s Julien Vinet. Logan Scripture and Brock Jordan had one RBI each.

Vikings starter Evan Wendrock allowed two earned runs in five innings. He gave up six hits, struck out four and walked three.

Byrd’s Ryan Lee went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

The Vikings (6-8) and Yellow Jackets (6-10) are scheduled to complete the series Saturday at 1 at Airline.

At Captain Shreve, the Gators scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings tied at 3.

Haughton scored a run in the top of the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Meachum. But Shreve tied it on a one-out RBI double by Christopher Peyton and won it on a ground ball with the bases loaded.

Haughton’s Christian Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI. Meachum had two hits. Zach Ross had a triple.

Bucs starter Justin Adkison allowed two hits and no runs and walked none in 4 2/3 innings.

Shreve had five hits. Errors and other mistakes hurt both teams.

The Bucs (11-4) and Gators (11-4) are scheduled to complete the series Saturday at 1 at Haughton.