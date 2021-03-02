High school baseball: Benton runs record to 4-1

The Benton Tigers ran their record to 4-1 with a 7-3 victory over Evangel Christian on Tuesday at Benton,

In other games, Airline fell to Ruston 11-6 at Ruston, and Bossier lost to Loyola College Prep 14-4 in a District 1-3A opener at Loyola.

At Benton, five Tigers had hits. Jack Walters and Grayson Gates had one double each. Gates, Dane Stearns and Pearce Russell had two RBI apiece,

Gates got the win. He allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out 12 in five innings. Hayden Hable and Colbey Leeper pitched the final two innings,

Benton scored six runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-0 lead. Gates’ double with two outs made it 4-0. Dane Stearns’ single brought home the final two runs.

At Ruston, the Vikings (0-3) hurt themselves with errors and got just two hits. Carson Carey had a double and Mason Morgan had two RBI.

At Loyola, Coleman Beeson had two hits for the Bearkats (0-4). Makhi Tanner had a double.