High school baseball: Benton takes 1-5A lead; Airline tops Natchitoches Central

The Benton Tigers took sole possession of first place in District 1-5A with a 9-3 victory over Haughton Saturday at Benton.

In other District 1-5A games, Airline topped Natchitoches Central 9-7 in Natchitoches and Parkway fell to Byrd 8-6 at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

Captain Shreve is scheduled to play its series against Southwood Monday and Tuesday.

Benton improved to 16-13 overall and 8-2 in district. The Tigers, who have won 10 of their last 12, lead Airline (13-13, 7-3) by one game and Parkway (17-7, 6-4) by two.

They are followed by Captain Shreve (17-10, 5-4), Byrd (18-11, 5-5), Haughton (17-9, 4-6), Natchitoches Central (21-7, 4-6) and Southwood (3-22, 0-9).

At Benton, the Tigers led 4-1 after three then added four more in the fifth.

Seven Tigers combined for 10 hits. Hudson Brignac went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Bryson Pierce went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Kenner Lauterbach also went 2-for-4.

Josh Sanchez had a two-RBI double with two outs in the fifth to give Benton a 7-1 lead.

Sawyer Simmons got the win. He allowed one hit, struck out six and walked six in four innings.

Haughton’s Trent McGowen went 2-for-3.with a double. Drew Palmer had a double.

Haughton plays Byrd Monday at 5 at Byrd’s field at LSUS. Benton and Haughton begin a two-game series Tuesday at 6 at Haughton.

At Natchitoches Central, six Vikings combined for eight hits.

Mason Morgan went 2-for-3. Caden Long went 2-for-4.

The Vikings trailed 3-2 after the first inning. They scored three in the third. Mason Lusk had an RBI-single and the Vikings took advantage of two walks, an error and a passed ball.

The Chiefs scored one in the bottom of the inning but they didn’t score again until the seventh.

Tyler Ferguson got the win. He gave up two hits, struck out four and walked seven in five innings.

Airline hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday at 6.

At LSUS, Parkway scored three in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead. But Byrd answered with five on two doubles, a single, two walks and a hit batter in the bottom of the inning. The Yellow Jackets scored the last three with two outs.

The Panthers tied the game at 6 with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. But the Jackets scored two in the bottom of the sixth on two walks, two singles and a fielder’s choice.

Barrett Newman went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Shawn Driggers went 2-for-2 with a double and walked twice. Ashton Martin went 2-for-4.