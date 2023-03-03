High school baseball: Benton tops Evangel on first day of Trey Altick Classic

High school baseball: Benton tops Evangel on first day of Trey Altick...

The Benton Tigers defeated Evangel Christian 14-5 Thursday at Evangel.

The game was part of the first day of the Trey Altick Classic hosted by Ouachita Christian.

In other Trey Altick games, Parkway fell to 2022 Class 5A state champion West Monroe 5-4 at West Monroe, and Airline lost to Denham Springs 8-0 at West Ouachita.

In the first of a three-game series, Haughton led Loyola 9-0 in the bottom of the third when the game was suspended because of inclement weather.

Game 2 is Friday at 6 at Loyola. Game 1 will be completed at noon Saturday at Haughton followed by Game 3.

At Evangel, Kenner Lauterbach, Cale Latimer and Gavin Jacobs had three hits apiece. Lauterbach had two doubles and two RBI. Jacobs had four RBI.

Hudson Brignac had two hits and three RBI.

Tanner Webb went five innings for the win. He allowed four hits, walked none and struck out five.

Benton (3-5) plays Slidell at 4:30 and Denham Springs at 7 Friday. Both games are at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

At West Monroe, Parkway led 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth, but the Rebels scored four and pulled out the victory.

Brandon Levy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Shawn Driggers also went 2-for-4 with a double.

Parkway (4-2) plays Slidell at 7 Friday at the Sterlington Complex.

Airline starter Carter White struck out nine and allowed three hits in five innings against Denham Springs.

The Vikings (1-5) play Brookhaven, Miss., at 4:30 Friday at the Sterlington Complex.