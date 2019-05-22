High school baseball: Benton’s Joyner named 1-4A MVP

Benton junior left-handed pitcher Landon Joyner has been named the MVP on the All-District 1-4A team selected by the district’s coaches.

Joyner was 4-0 in district play and 10-1 in the regular season. He had a 1.ERA with 64 strikeouts and 15 walks in 59 innings.

Benton, which went 33-7 overall and 12-0 in district, placed nine other players on the first team.

The Tigers’ other selections were sophomore pitcher Brock Van Hoy, senior catcher Cole Horton, sophomore infielder Clint Lasiter, senior infielder Sam Simmons, junior infielder Cade Scott, senior infielder Daniel Halbert, junior outfielder Brennan Blaylock, senior outfielder JT Brice and junior outfielder Tanner Timms.

(All stats are regular season)

Van Hoy was 8-1 with a 2.288 ERA. He had 69 strikeouts in 52 innings.

Horton batted .407 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 21 RBI. Lasiter hit .410 with 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 27 RBI. Simmons, who was also the Tigers’ closer, batted .376 with nine doubles, four triples, three home runs and 37 RBI.

Scott hit .376 with 13 doubles, two triples, one home run and 25 RBI. Halbert batted .376 with nine doubles, four home runs and 26 RBI.

Blaylock drove in 33 runs. He had a .431 average with 14 doubles, one triple and three home runs. Brice hit .379 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI.

Timms batted .427 with nine doubles and 20 RBI.

Bossier sophomore pitcher Coleman Beeson and senior utility Jon Mikal Robertson also made the first team.

Beeson was 5-4 with 65 strikeouts in 50 innings. He also batted .351 with eight doubles and 26 RBI.

Robertson was 4-7 with 63 strikeouts in 61 innings. He also batted .418 with six doubles, three triples and 31 RBI.

Benton’s second-team selections were sophomore pitcher Grayson Gates and junior designated hitter Cameron Ross.

Bossier’s were junior infielder Cody Deen and sophomore outfielder Jamaal Brooks.