High school baseball: Benton’s Simmons leads eight parish players named to LBCA’s All-Region 1 team

High school baseball: Benton’s Simmons leads eight parish players named to LBCA’s...

Benton’s Sawyer Simmons has been named the Pitcher of the Year on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Assciation’s All-Region 1 team.

Simmons, who also earned the same honor on the All-District 1-5A team, was 6-2 with a 2.34 ERA. He had 83 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

A 2023 graduate who is continuing his career at LSU Eunice, Simmons helped lead the Tigers to the district title.

Region 1 includes teams from Bossier, Caddo, Webster, DeSoto and Sabine Parishes regardless of class.

Seven other parish players were named to the team.

They are Haughton’s Austin Anderson, Parkway’s Zach Schoenborn, Airline’s Clayton Brandon, Haughton’s Colin Rains, Haughton’s Christian Turner, Benton’s Cale Latimer and Parkway’s Trenton Lape.

Anderson, a Northwestern State signer, made the team as a pitcher. He was also an infielder.

Anderson was 9-4 with a 2.65 ERA. He struck out 44 in 60 2/3 innings.

Anderson also batted .390 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI.

Schoenborn, a catcher who signed with Northwestern State, hit .284 with seven doubles, two home runs and 23 RBI.

Brandon, an infielder and 2023 graduate, hit .386 with three doubles, two triples and 12 RBI.

Rains, a Northwestern State signee, made the team at designated hitter. He was also an outfielder.

He hit .352 with eight doubles, five triples, two home runs and 32 RBI.

Turner, a rising junior outfielder, batted .380 with seven doubles, five triples, six home runs and 38 RBI.

Latimer, a 2023 graduate, was a pitcher and infielder. He made the team at utility.

Latimer hit .393 with seven doubles, three home runs and 26 RBI. He was 3-4 with a 2.27 ERA and had 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

Lape, an LSU signee, was an outfielder and pitcher. He made the team at utility,

Lape hit .352 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 27 RBI.