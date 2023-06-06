High school baseball: Benton’s Simmons named to LBCA Class 5A All-State team

Benton’s Sawyer Simmons has been named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 5A team.

Simmons, a 2023 graduate headed to LSU Eunice, made the team as a pitcher.

He was 6-2 with a 2.34 ERA for the District 1-5A champion Tigers. He had 83 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

Simmons has already been named the Pitcher of the Year on the LBCA All-Region I team and the All-District 1-5A team.

The only other player from District 1-5A to make the team was Captain Shreve’s Walker Wicklund, a 2023 graduate selected at utility.