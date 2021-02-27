High school baseball: Big fourth inning propels Benton past Atlanta

The Benton Tigers scored 11 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 15-4 victory over Atlanta, Texas, Friday at Benton.

Rylan Lawrence went 2-for-2 with a triple and five RBI as Benton improved to 3-1. Owen Wainscott went 2-for-3 with a double.

Clint Lasiter went 2-for-4 with a double. Grayson Gates also had a double. Pearce Russell drew three walks.

Benton starter Cale Latimer allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings.

Dane Stearns got the win. He struck out two in one inning. Gates pitched the final inning, striking out two.

Atlanta tied the game at 4 in the top of the inning.

Lawrence’s bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the inning gave the Tigers a 7-4 lead. He also had a sacrifice fly.

Benton took advantage of seven walks and a hit-by-pitch. Lasiter and Wainscott both doubled. Lasiter also had a single in the inning.