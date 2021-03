The Bossier Bearkats defeated the Huntington Raiders 19-10 in a non-district game Monday at Huntington.

Coleman Beeson had two hits and scored three runs. He also struck out three and walked one in an inning of relief.

Preston McClinton had a double and two RBI. Avery Williams scored three runs.

Jorge Alfaro got the win. He gave up just one hit and one earned run in 3 2/3 innings and struck out five.

Bossier (4-11) is scheduled to visit Converse at 6 p.m. Tuesday