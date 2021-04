The Bossier Bearkats defeated Simsboro 14-4 in five innings Friday at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School.

Avery Williams pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts.

Coleman Beeson went 3-for-3 with a home run and triple.

Williams and Caden White both had triples and two RBI.

Bossier improved to 5-12.