High school baseball: Bossier falls to Shreve 6-4

The Bossier Bearkats fell to the Captain Shreve Gators 6-4 in a non-district game Wednesday at Shreve.

Bossier pitcher Coleman Beeson went five innings. He allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out seven.

Shreve’s William Stout allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight.

The Bearkats (3-11) led 2-1 after four innings. But the Gators (6-9) scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to go ahead 6-2.

Bossier rallied with two runs in the seventh but couldn’t get any closer.