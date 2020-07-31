High school baseball: Bossier hires Chad Yates as head coach

Chad Yates has been hired as Bossier’s head baseball coach, principal David Thrash announced Friday.

Yates, who replaces Brian Harvey, comes to Bossier from Captain Shreve where he was a pitching coach under head coach Todd Sharp and a math and history teacher.

While this is his first head coach position, the 43-year-old Yates has a wealth of experience as an assistant coach specializing in pitching at the high school level. He has also coached at the junior college and minor-league professional level.

In 2019, he was a pitching coach at Evangel Christian. From 2008-12, he served in the same position at Calvary Baptist.

Yates began his coaching career as a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at BPCC from 2001-02.

In 2002, he also was a pitching coach for the Shreveport Sports, an independent professional team.

From 2002-2007, he was the owner/operator of the MVP Baseball/Softball Academy.

From 2016-19, Yates was an instructor/coach at the Louisiana Empire training facility.

Yates is a 1994 graduate of Ruston High School. He played at Louisiana Tech from 1995-98 before finishing his college career at Arkansas-Monticello.

From 1999-2001 he was in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. In 2001 he was also with the Newark Bears before ending his pro career in Shreveport in 2004 with the Sports.

Yates takes over a Bossier team that went 5-5 before the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bearkats were able to complete District 1-3A play, going 1-2.

In 2019, Bossier made the playoffs for the first time in six years. Then in Class 4A, the Bearkats finished 14-14.