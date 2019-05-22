High school baseball: Champion Parkway sweeps individual honors on All-District 1-5A team

Champion Parkway swept the individual honors on the All-District 1-5A baseball team selected by the district’s coaches.

Senior third baseman Eric Brown Jr. was named the MVP. Junior pitcher Hayden Knotts was named Pitcher of the Year. David George earned Coach of the Year honors.

Parkway went 31-6 overall and 11-1 in district. It was the Panthers’ first title since moving up to Class 5A in 2011 and the first of any kind since 2008. Parkway reached the Class 5A semifinals, falling to Sam Houston 4-0.

Brown, a Coastal Carolina signee, batted .523 in the regular season with seven doubles, six triples, six home runs and 36 RBI.

Knotts was 7-0 with one save. He struck out 33 and walked 10. For the full season, Knotts had a 2.088 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 57 innings.

Bossier Parish players dominated the first team.

Parkway’s other first-team selections were senior pitcher Christion Rayner. senior catcher Caleb Reese, senior shortstop Amani Larry and junior outfielder Peyton Lewis.

Rayner was 5-0 in the regular season with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts.

Reese batted .388 with four doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBI. Larry hit .498 six doubles, three home runs and 35 stolen bases.

Lewis batted .356 with six doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI.

Airline had three first-team selections — senior catcher Hayden Travinski, junior pitcher Will Tynes and junior outfielder Hayden Lope.

Travinski, an LSU signee, had 10 home runs, eight doubles and 35 RBI along with a .434 batting average.

Tynes was 5-2 with a 1.51 ERA and 71 strikeouts. Lope hit .290 with 19 RBI and was a defensive standout.

Haughton junior second baseman Peyton Stovall also made the first team. He batted .365 with seven doubles and 20 RBI.

Parkway’s second-team selections were first baseman Collier Cloinger and outfielder Gabe Larry.

Haughton’s were pitcher Chase Keith, catcher Dustin Barron, third baseman Landon Thompson, shortstop CJ McWilliams and outfielder Caleb Green.

Airline pitcher Dalton Burrell also made the second team.