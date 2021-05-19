High school baseball: Dane Peavy named head coach at Benton

Dane Peavy has been named head baseball coach at Benton, principal Teri Howe announced Wednesday.

Peavy replaces J.D. Stephens, who stepped down after nine seasons to spend more time with his family.

“We are elated to announce that Coach Dane Peavy has been selected to be the new head baseball coach at Benton High School,” Howe said in a press release. “He will be a huge asset as he focuses on maintaining our thriving baseball program. We look forward to great accomplishments for Coach Peavy and the Benton Tiger baseball team.”

Peavy, a former assistant coach at Airline, has been the head coach at DeRidder since 2019.

He takes over a Benton program that under Stephens won eight straight district championships and the 2018 Class 4A state championship.

Benton won the District 1-5A championship this past season in the school’s first full season in Class 5A. The Tigers finished 27-7 after losing to Dutchtown in the second round of the playoffs.

DeRidder went 23-13 this past season, including 6-2 in District 3-4A. The No. 10 seed Dragons lost to No. 7 South Terrebonne in the second round of the playoffs.

The 35-year-old Peavy is a Texarkana, Ark., native. He was inducted into the Arkansas American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Peavy won four state championships as head coach of the Texarkana Razorbacks American Legion team and compiled a record of 275-85.

Before joining the Airline staff, Peavy was head coach at North Webster. In 2016, he was named the Shreveport Times All-Area Coach of the Year after guiding the Knights to a 25-8 record. North Webster reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.

“It is such an honor to be the next Benton Head Baseball Coach,” Peavy said in the press release. “We always tell our players to go and achieve our dreams and to aspire to be the best.

“Today, I have achieved my dreams. I give a huge thanks to my wife, Brittany, for being my number one supporter. My mom and dad who instilled hard work and a willingness to achieve anything I wanted.

“Thank you to Teri Howe and the administration for taking a chance on a kid with a dream. I can’t wait to meet the team and hit the ground running. Benton has a strong history of high expectations and I look to achieve even more success in the future. Let’s get to work! Geaux Tigers!”

Howe said Peavy met with the team Tuesday morning and will be back in Benton next week to conduct tryouts.