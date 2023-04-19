High school baseball: Days and times of first-round playoff series set

The days and times of first-round best-of-3 non-select Division I playoff series have been set.

District 1-5A champion Benton (19-15), the No. 20 seed, opens its series at No. 13 Natchitoches Central (24-9) Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 1. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 3:30.

Parkway (21-8), the No. 9 seed, opens its series against No. 24 Chalmette (18-11) Friday at 6 at Ronnie Coker Field.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 2.

Haughton (22-11), the No. 10 seed, opens its series against No. 23 Covington (24-9) Friday at 6 at Haughton.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 1. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 4.