High school baseball: District 1-5A race tightens; Airline, Parkway share lead

The District 1-5A race tightened Tuesday.

Parkway suffered its first loss, falling to Captain Shreve 6-2 at Parkway,

Elsewhere, Airline defeated Captain Shreve 12-3 at Southwood, Benton topped Byrd 14-6 at Benton and Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 4-3 in Natchitoches.

Parkway (16-4, 5-1) and Airline (11-10, 5-1) are now tied for the lead. Captain Shreve (13-8, 4-2) and Benton (12-12, 4-2) are one game back.

They are followed by Haughton (15-7, 2-4), Byrd (14-10, 2-4), Natchitoches Central (18-5, 2-4) and Southwood (3-17, 0-6).

At Parkway, the Panthers trailed 3-2 after five innings. The Gators then put three on the board in the top of the sixth.

Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-4 with a double. Shawn Driggers also went 2-for-4.

Parkway starter Colton Smith allowed four hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Shreve’s Andrew Sharp gave up six hits and walked two in five innings. John Hoyet Chance didn’t allow a hit, walked none and struck out five in two innings.

Parkway hosts Haughton Thursday. Captain Shreve hosts Byrd.

At Southwood, Clayton Brandon went 3-for-5 with a triple. Tyler Ferguson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Logan Scripture had two hits and two RBI.

Collin Wiggins, Noah Littleton, Caden Long and Mason Morgan had two hits apiece. All four had doubles.

Mason Lusk went three innings for the win.

Airline hosts Benton Tuesday.

At Benton, the Tigers completed the two-game sweep of the Yellow Jackets.

Benton trailed 6-5 after four innings then scored seven in the bottom of the fifth. The Tigers took advantage of four walks, a hit-by-pitch and two errors.

Kenner Lauterbach doubled with two outs and the bases loaded.

Lauterbach finished with two doubles and four RBI. Bryson Pierce went 2-for-2 with two RBI.

Case Jorden had two hits, including a double. Hudson Brignac also had two hits. Gavin Jacobs had two RBI.

Riley Bruton got the win in relief. He allowed two hits and no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

At Natchitoches Central, Haughton led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. But the Chiefs tied it in the bottom of the inning and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Caleb Brown didn’t allow an earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked only one.

Colin Rains went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Christian Turner had a triple.