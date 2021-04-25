High school baseball: Five parish teams make playoffs; Benton, Haughton at home in the first round

Five Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the LHSAA state playoffs.

District 1 champion Benton and Haughton are hosting Class 5A first-round games Tuesday.

Benton (26-5), the No. 7 seed, faces No. 26 Chalmette (17-10) at 5 p.m. Haughton (25-7), the No. 8 seed, plays No. 26 Lafayette (10-19) at 6.

In another 5A first-round game, No. 18 Parkway (19-10) visits No. 15 Sulphur (17-17) at 5 Monday. The game will be played at McMurry Park.

In a Class 3A first-round game, No. 28 Bossier (8-17) is at No. 5 Iowa (17-14) at 6 Tuesday at McMurry Park.

In a Class 1A first-round game, No. 17 Plain Dealing (6-13) visits No. 16 Block (6-12).