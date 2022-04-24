High school baseball: (Updated) Five parish teams make playoffs

Five Bossier Parish teams are headed for the playoffs and three will host first-round games.

In Class 5A, No. 6 Haughton (26-6) hosts No. 27 Lafayette Southside (15-18), No. 12 Parkway hosts No. 21 H.L. Bourgeois (22-10), No. 16 (16-13) Airline hosts No. 17 Destrehan (20-13) and No. 19 Benton visits No. 14 Ponchatoula (21-9).

In Class 1A, No. 19 Plain Dealing (8-11) visits No. 14 Slaughter Community Charter (6-11).

The three local games are Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Benton game was Monday and the Plain Dealing game is Wednesday at 5.

Haughton will be making its 26th playoff appearance in Head Coach Glenn Maynor’s 27th full season as head coach. The second half of the season, including the playoffs, was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucs reached the quarterfinals last season for the first time since moving up to Class 5A in 2012. They lost two tight games to eventual state champion Barbe.

Parkway is in the playoffs for the fifth straight year. The Panthers reached the second round last season, losing to eventual runner-up West Monroe two games to one.

Parkway made it to the semifinals and the state tournament in 2019.

Benton is a perennial playoff team. The Tigers were eliminated by Dutchtown in the second round last year.

Airline is back in the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Plain Dealing lost in the first round last year.