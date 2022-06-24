High school baseball: Four parish players named to coaches’ 5A All-State team

Four players from parish schools have been named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.

The are Haughton outfielder Colin Rains, Haughton pitcher/infielder Austin Anderson, Parkway catcher Zach Schoenborn and Airline third baseman Harrison Waxley.

Rains, a rising senior, set a school single-season record with 19 doubles. He also led the Bucs in batting average (.436) and RBI (34).

Anderson, a rising senior, was 9-2 with a 1.72 ERA for the full season. He had 77 strikeouts.

Anderson also batted .398 with 12 doubles, one home run and 30 RBI.

Schoenborn, a rising senior, batted .418 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 41 RBI. He had a slugging percentage of .694.

Waxley, a 2022 graduate, batted .402 with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 27 RBI.